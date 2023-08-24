Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.62. 48,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,254,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 257.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

