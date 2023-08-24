TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Trading 0.1% Higher

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of TZP Strategies Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.