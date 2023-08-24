Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Goldentree Asset Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,114,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 417,245 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 9.2% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $98,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. 7,020,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,624,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,642 shares of company stock worth $14,830,237 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

