UBS Group Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $39.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.58.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $27.81 on Monday. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at $95,635,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 961,426 shares of company stock valued at $29,194,911. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in DraftKings by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,115 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

