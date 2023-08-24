UBS Group Cuts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $127.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $132.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.67.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

DY opened at $102.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

