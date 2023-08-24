UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.52

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and traded as low as $44.40. UCB shares last traded at $44.46, with a volume of 10,672 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
UCB Stock Performance
About UCB
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
