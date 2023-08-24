Uniswap (UNI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $90.58 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.63 or 0.00017730 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $90.58 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00246816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014706 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.80152482 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 782 active market(s) with $114,798,947.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

