United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Up 2%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 3,071,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,229,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

United Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.20 million, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.99.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.