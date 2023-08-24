United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Up 2%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 3,071,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,229,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).
United Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.20 million, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.99.
United Oil & Gas Company Profile
United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Oil & Gas
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.