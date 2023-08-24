United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne Sells 4,747 Shares

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total transaction of $1,020,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 5.6 %

USLM stock opened at $215.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.48. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $217.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

