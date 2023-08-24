Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

