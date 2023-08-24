UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $3.84 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00014706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and $535,101.44 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,527,213 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, "UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

