Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 775.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

