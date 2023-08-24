Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) were up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95. Approximately 518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $972.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

