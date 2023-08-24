VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.12. 20,826 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

Get VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund gains indirect exposure by investing in front-month bitcoin futures contracts. XBTF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.