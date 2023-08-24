VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,395,000 after buying an additional 2,903,659 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,586,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,134,000 after purchasing an additional 296,669 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 276,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,086,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 867,126 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $28.84. 4,832,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,750,141. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

