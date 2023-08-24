Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Planning Directions Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 13.6% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,523,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 376,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,915,000 after buying an additional 76,430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.27. The stock had a trading volume of 740,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,591. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

