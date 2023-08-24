Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,411. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

