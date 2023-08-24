Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $73,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $196.58. The company had a trading volume of 78,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,597. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.68 and a 200 day moving average of $193.78. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

