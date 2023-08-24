Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Boosted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,023,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,013,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the period.

VBR traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $164.58. 255,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,358. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

