Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $404.56. 1,597,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.56. The company has a market cap of $323.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

