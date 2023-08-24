Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,478,790,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $404.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,938. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $323.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.06 and a 200-day moving average of $387.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.