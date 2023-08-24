Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Acquired by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUSB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.16. 936,385 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

