Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.53

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 277730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNOF shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Verano alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VRNOF

Verano Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $890.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Verano had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verano Holdings Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verano

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.