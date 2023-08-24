Verasity Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $42.44 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003824 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000552 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006320 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

