Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,954 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 66,637 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after purchasing an additional 562,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. HSBC dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.