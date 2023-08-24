Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,368.76

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $22,368.76 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,043.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00248039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00734968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00525425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00061129 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00116954 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,479,060 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

