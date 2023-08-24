Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) vs. Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Financial Comparison

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 7.70% 10.31% 4.04% Vicinity Motor -130.82% -40.75% -24.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Toyota Motor and Vicinity Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33 Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vicinity Motor has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.03%. Given Vicinity Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

2.6% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toyota Motor and Vicinity Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $275.02 billion 0.80 $18.14 billion $16.20 10.05 Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 2.50 -$17.95 million ($0.35) -2.89

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Vicinity Motor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names. It also provides mini-vehicles, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and auto parts under the Toyota name; mid-size cars; luxury cars; sports cars under the GR Yaris, Corolla Sport, Corolla Cross, and Supra names; and recreational and sport-utility vehicles under the Highlander name. In addition, the company offers pickup trucks under the Tacoma name; minivans; and trucks and buses. Further, it provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards; and designs, manufactures, and sells prefabricated housing. Additionally, the company operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information. It operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About Vicinity Motor

(Get Free Report)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

