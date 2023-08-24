VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 669,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 239,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 152,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,488,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.64. 73,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,115.44 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,639.35%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

