Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Up 0%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 94 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34.

Get Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.38% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.