Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.33. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

