Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Shares Down 2.9%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.37. 44,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 61,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Vizsla Silver Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37.
About Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vizsla Silver
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.