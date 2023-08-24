Vulcan Materials (VMC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/24/2023 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Vulcan Materials is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $202.00 to $243.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $256.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $235.00 to $260.00.

7/14/2023 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $232.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $227.00 to $250.00.

7/13/2023 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2023 – Vulcan Materials was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

NYSE:VMC traded down $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $214.98. The company had a trading volume of 578,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.27. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $227,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $153,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

