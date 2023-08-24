Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW) Shares Up 0.5%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $0.92. 9,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 12,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Waldencast Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WALDW. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 89.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,358 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Waldencast by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter valued at $94,000.

About Waldencast

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

