Wanchain Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $36.10 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00038636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,977,399 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

