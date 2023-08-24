Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $144.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Barclays cut their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

NYSE SNOW traded down $8.79 on Thursday, hitting $146.91. 4,837,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

