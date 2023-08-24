Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BILL (BILL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BILL (NYSE: BILL):

8/22/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $136.00.

8/18/2023 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – BILL had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2023 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $116.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – BILL had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2023 – BILL had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2023 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – BILL had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00.

8/15/2023 – BILL had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – BILL had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $140.00.

7/24/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $160.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $136.00.

7/10/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $140.00.

7/9/2023 – BILL was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

7/6/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $165.00.

6/29/2023 – BILL had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

6/29/2023 – BILL had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $140.00.

BILL stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.07. 1,611,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,317. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.93. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,549. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BILL during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

