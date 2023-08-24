Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Duke Energy (DUK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK):

8/23/2023 – Duke Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Duke Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Duke Energy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2023 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $114.00 to $102.00.

7/6/2023 – Duke Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $101.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.03. 1,112,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 130,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 673,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

