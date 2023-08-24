Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American International Group (AIG)

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/24/2023 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – American International Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.87. 1,777,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after acquiring an additional 448,904 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,947 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

