Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chord Energy (CHRD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chord Energy (NASDAQ: CHRD):

8/23/2023 – Chord Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $177.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $177.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $185.00.

7/24/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $247.00 to $221.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Chord Energy was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $172.00 to $177.00.

7/17/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $180.00.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.57. The company had a trading volume of 73,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,020. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.73. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,632 shares of company stock worth $4,039,950. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the second quarter worth about $77,480,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

