Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

CLDX stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 3,475.70%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 74.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 87,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

