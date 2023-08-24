Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,639 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,619,545. The stock has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

