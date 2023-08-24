West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO Purchases $13,155.30 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) CEO David D. Nelson acquired 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $13,155.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,239.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

West Bancorporation Trading Up 0.4 %

WTBA traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 13,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,179. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTBA. TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of West Bancorporation from $19.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 60.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 491,400.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

