West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target Raised to $415.00

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $356.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $393.07 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $408.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total value of $3,240,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total value of $8,337,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,859,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.