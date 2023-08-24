Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 752 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.17. 55,645,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,509,859. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $733.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

