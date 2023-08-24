Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Sells 16,000 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,409,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,205.7% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 920,568 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 875,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $10,593,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,962,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,291,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

