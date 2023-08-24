Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Buys $110,400.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,624.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Andrew Kenner purchased 643 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $14,216.73.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Andrew Kenner purchased 855 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,810.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 113.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $438,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

