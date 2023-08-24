WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.54 million and $205.89 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00247022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017895 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003789 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.