William Blair Lowers Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $23.55 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $865.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

