Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.00.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $170.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

