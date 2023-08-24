WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of WSC opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

